City of Hattiesburg reaches new 5-year agreement with USA Yeast

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has reached a new agreement with USA Yeast.

City leaders are working to make sure its wastewater lagoon system is viable for years to come, and Mayor Toby Barker said a new 5-year agreement with USA Yeast will help towards that goal. The company sends its’ industrial grade waste to the city’s south lagoon.

“So, this contract one ensures that USA yeast will pay their fair share both in water and sewer rates, gonna pay what they actually owe, it’s not going to be a sweet deal,” Barker said. “There’s also going to be a surcharge because they’re sending this industrial waste and there’s even going to be a risk premium if they go over their limit.”

The City and USA Yeast have had a history of issues, including a 2011 legal battle over concerns about the quality of wastewater discharged into the city’s system by USA Yeast. Neighbors have also complained about odors.

Barker said the newly signed agreement will ensure USA Yeast builds a pre-treatment facility in the next few years to lessen its impact on the lagoon system, which eventually released treated wastewater into the leaf river.

“By doing that, what they will then be sending us, once this pre-treatment facility is in place, they’ll be sending us commercial grade, which will ensure the long-term health of our lagoon system, and it will lower their risk in terms of going over their limits because they’ll be sending commercial grade waste at that point,” Barker said.

