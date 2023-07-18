Win Stuff
Boil water notice to affect more than 200 WLWA customers

WLWA is reminding customers to boil the water they use for at least one minute when services...
WLWA is reminding customers to boil the water they use for at least one minute when services are restored.(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 200 customers will be affected by a boil water notice issued in Lamar County.

According to the West Lamar Water Association, the boil water notice was issued Tuesday morning as upgrades are being made to water lines.

The water association said the notice will affect about 220 customers and will be in effect until all samples are approved.

WLWA Certified Operator Jason Barrett listed the following areas that will be affected by the boil water notice:

  • Woodstone Subdivision
  • Backwater Subdivision
  • Orleans Bussiness Park
  • Woodstone Business Park
  • Customers on the south side of U.S. Highway 98 from Serene Boulevard to Woodstone Plaza

WLWA is reminding customers to boil the water they use for at least one minute when services are restored.

