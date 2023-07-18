Jones Co. Board of Supervisors continues discussion of Shady Grove VFD expansion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -On Monday, the Jones County Board of Supervisors talked about the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Board leaders said the volunteer fire department believes it can provide about $30,000, but the total price tag would be more than $125,000.

The supervisors will now start the process to bid out the project.

“Put the information out and advertise it for two weeks in the paper and then after seven days, we’ll open the bids and report to the board,” said Board Attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley.

Board president Johnny Burnett said money from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards building the new facility.

The next steps in the process are expected to be discussed during the next board meeting.

