2023 Blood Bowl kicks off

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 and Vitalant’s Blood Bowl partnership kicked off Monday in two cities.

Vitalant Blood Bank trucks were parked at both Miskelly’s Furniture in Hattiesburg and the Stone County Library in Wiggins.

Officials said they are in dire need of blood; there is a critical shortage right now across the Pine Belt. One donation can save up to 3 lives.

“The summer months, there’s a tremendous shortage due to the increased amount of traumas,” said Vitalant Account Manager Leigh Boyer. “Schools are out so there is an increased number of people doing a lot more activities than there would be otherwise.”

All week, WDAM 7 will be at various locations encouraging the community to donate blood. Next up is Laurel.

