2 people arrested in relation to Hattiesburg shooting investigation

L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.
L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people have been arrested in relation to an incident that took place on April 24 in Hattiesburg, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshalls made the following arrests in Kokomo, Miss:

  • Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.
  • Jamesia Dozier, 24, of Kokomo, was arrested for hindering prosecution/harboring a known fugitive.

Both Rancifer and Dozier were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 Block of Shemper Drive, near the Plantation Place Apartments, on April 24.

Upon arriving, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds - one man was hit in the right shoulder, and one woman was hit in the left side.

HPD said both victims were conscious and talking when they were transported to a local hospital by AAA Ambulance Service.

The police department identified Rancifer as a suspect as the investigation went on.

Officers were advised that the victims and the suspect were neighbors who knew each other.

