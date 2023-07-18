07/18 Ryan’s “Heat Rising” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another hot one out there today! Well, they’ve all been “hot,” but today we return to dangerous heat across the board. Yesterday saw a handful of heat advisories in the area, today though every county is under one until 8 PM. That means heat indices in the neighborhood of 105-110 all afternoon/evening long! That means heat safety will be about the only thing we’ll be talking about for the rest of the week. So, STAY HYDRATED AND SEEK SHADE WHENEVER/AS OFTEN AS POSSIBLE! It’d also be nice to bring any outdoor pets inside if possible, or at the very least give them some extra water and shade.

Today’s high will climb to 97, though tomorrow’s should top 100 degrees, so it only gets hotter through the middle of the week. By the end of it we’ll see a degree or two of cooling, but we’ll have to wait for our rainy weekend to cool below 95 degrees....

