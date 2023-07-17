Win Stuff
Not a normal Sunday shift for pair of FCSO deputies

Forrest County deputies handle a meeting with Clyde the Camel Sunday.
Forrest County deputies handle a meeting with Clyde the Camel Sunday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) -For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned o0ut to be anything but a normal shift.

We’ll let the FCSO Facebook page explain:

“The Sheriff’s Office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel!

“Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

“They called the Sheriff’s department and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

“Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats!”

A pair of Forrest County deputies got the opportunity to meet and greet Clyde the Camel Sunday...
A pair of Forrest County deputies got the opportunity to meet and greet Clyde the Camel Sunday and bring him on home.

