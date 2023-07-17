New Hattiesburg Passport Program introduced for tourism attractions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is “calling on all adventures and travelers” to participate in their new Hattiesburg Passport Program.

HCC introduced the new program Monday with a goal to encourage first-time visitors, “Hattiesburgers” (Hub City residents) and surrounding area residents to explore Hattiesburg and learn more about what there is to experience and enjoy.

“Since 1991, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been developing, operating and promoting tourism-related attractions for the Greater Hattiesburg Area,” the convention commission said in a press release. “Now they are calling on all adventurers and travelers to participate in their new Hattiesburg Passport Program.”

The convention commission said tourists can start their adventure by picking up their Hattiesburg Passport at one of three locations:

Hattiesburg Visitor’s Center - 5 Convention Center Plaza

African American Military History Museum - 305 E. 6th St.

Hattiesburg Zoo Gift Shop - 107 S. 17th Avenue

From there, tourists can begin visiting HCC attractions. Below is a list of those attractions:

African American Military History Museum

Generations Strong Wall

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

Hattiesburg Saenger Thearter

Hattiesburg Zoo

Historic Eureka School

Lake Terrace Convention Center

Oseola McCarty House (Coming Soon)

The Lawn at Lake Terrace

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo (Coming Soon)

Smith Drug Co.

The convention commission said tourists will receive their stamp or take a selfie at each location to post their visit as noted in the Passport.

Once the visits are complete, the Passport Holder can return their passport with five stamps for out-of-town visitors (50+miles) and seven stamps for “Hattiesburgers” to the visitor’s center or the Zoo’s Gift Shop to claim their free Hattiesburg Passport t-shirt (one t-shirt per completed Passport).

According to HCC, the idea of the Hattiesburg Passport Program came from Saenger Event & Sales Coordinator, Todd Goode and his wife after they took a trip to Vicksburg.

“We spent a weekend Vicksburg, and they had a similar program,” said Goode. “Their passport helped us decide on the places we wanted to visit during our trip, and we enjoyed collecting our stamps along the way.

I just thought the Convention Commission could do the same type of program because we have so many tourist-related attractions that people sometimes miss or don’t know about.”

HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor says they hope to bring tourists the same he and his family get when they travel and go on adventures.

“My family loves adventure and loves to travel. We enjoy the unbeaten path and discovering hidden treasures in different cities and states,” Taylor said. “We hope to encourage that same sense of adventure through our Hattiesburg Passport Program.”

According to Taylor, the Passport Program is a way to encourage people to discover the many opportunities available to them when they visit the Hub City.

“There is much more to see and do in Hattiesburg once explorers have acquired all of the stamps on their Passport,” said Taylor. “Our goal with the Passport Program is to spark people’s interest to further explore the many artistic, historic and recreational opportunities that await their visit in Hattiesburg, including USM’s All-American Rose Garden, the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail, the Longleaf Trace and many more.”

