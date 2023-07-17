Win Stuff
Major injuries avoided in pair of Jones County crashes Saturday

4 people suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over in Jones...
4 people suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over in Jones County Saturday evening.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A pair of accidents in Jones County Saturday evening caused relatively minor injuries to the seven people involved in the two wrecks.

Four people were transported to the hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service after complaining of minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident.

First responders from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments were called to a rollover of a single vehicle on Old River Road about a mile from Church Street.

Earlier Saturday, personnel from Shady Grove and Sharon VFDs attended to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Trace and Shady Grove Moss roads

Upon arrival, first responders discovered that a Dodge Nitro and Nissan Altima had collided at the intersection, leaving the Nitro overturned and the Altima with relatively minor damage.

The three people involved in the accident declined transportation to as hospital.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to both accidents.

