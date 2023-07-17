Loblolly applications open ahead of Laurel’s largest festival

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel’s biggest festival is just around the corner and Laurel Main Street already is preparing for the big day.

Loblolly brings the community of Laurel together for a fun, filled day with vendors, kids activities, live music, and so much more.

The annual festival aims to bring everybody to the City Beautiful to showcase art, fellowship and time spent downtown.

“We’re always open for new vendors,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Street executive director. “If you’ve never done the festival before, we’re glad to have you.

“It’s an entirely online application process this year. So you can choose your spot, you can choose your street you’re on, and then pay right there so your spot is secure.”

Loblolly is Oct. 7 and vendor spots are going fast, Burks said.

Loblolly is Oct. 7 and vendor spots are going fast, Burks said.

Applications can be found at Laurel Main Street's website.

