Girl with mysterious illness celebrates 3rd birthday at the children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Novah Rose was born with a mysterious illness, and for most of her life, her mother says she has been in and out of the hospital. But today, she was at the center of positivity as hundreds of people came out wearing smiles to celebrate her on her 3rd birthday.

Dozens of motorcades and bikers flooded the streets surrounding the Mississippi Children’s Hospital to give Novah Rose the drive-thru birthday of a lifetime.

“We get everybody together: the police officers, JPD, Jackson fire department, different car clubs, and family and friends coming together to celebrate her,” said Novah’s mother, Kechaunna Gaddis.

Children also rallied around the 3-year-old, holding up encouraging signs and handing out gifts. Sunday’s celebration served as a glimpse of excitement in a life that hasn’t been easy.

“Every day is a struggle, but every day she wakes up is a blessing,” Novah’s mother said.

Gaddis says that at only a few months old, her daughter had to have a tracheotomy so that she could breathe, and doctors don’t know what is going on.

“Nova is a Trach baby; she’s vented and she also had an ileostomy. She also has severe stomach issues, gut problems that the doctors don’t know why,” explained Gaddis. “She also has a GI tube for feedings because she can’t take anything by mouth. And the tests are endless.”

Recently, Gaddis received some heartbreaking news from doctors.

“On June 5th, Nova became ill once again, and we came in for a respiratory infection. Now we’re having stomach issues, and the doctors really don’t know what’s wrong with her,” Gaddis shared.

But she says she’s standing firm in her faith that God will perform a miracle for her daughter’s healing. That’s why she spends a lot of her time praying and seeking encouraging words.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt everything is in God’s hands, no matter what the doctor says. Nova is in God’s hands,” Gaddis expressed.

Novah had a special visitor drop by Sunday’s celebration: her older brother, Noah. He says he hasn’t been able to see his little sister in quite some time, and this is what he missed most about her.

“I miss giving her a kiss on the cheek,” Noah said.

Gaddis also expressed her gratitude to everyone who came out to show their love and support. It truly meant a lot to her. She also asks that you continue to keep Novah in your prayers.

