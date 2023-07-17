Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Forrest County deputies handle a meeting with Clyde the Camel

Forrest County deputies bring home Clyde the Camel safely
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

We’ll let the FCSO Facebook page explain:

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said FCSO on the post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

A pair of Forrest County deputies got the opportunity to meet and greet Clyde the Camel Sunday...
A pair of Forrest County deputies got the opportunity to meet and greet Clyde the Camel Sunday and bring him on home.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover
Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Cows cause chaos for morning drivers on I-59 and US-11
All in a day's work
Forrest County deputies bring home Clyde the Camel safely
Pine Belt musicians honoring late drummer Sunday
New Miss Hospitality ready to roll
Newly-minted Miss Hospitality ready to take reins
Young woman from Lamar County selected Mississippi's 2024 'Distinguished Young Woman'