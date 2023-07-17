Forrest County deputies handle a meeting with Clyde the Camel

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

We’ll let the FCSO Facebook page explain:

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said FCSO on the post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

A pair of Forrest County deputies got the opportunity to meet and greet Clyde the Camel Sunday and bring him on home. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

