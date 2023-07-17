Flash flood warning in effect in Clarke County after dam failure

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning hfor Clarke County after a “failure” of the dam on Archusa Creek.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 a.m. Monday.

The flash flood warning was issued after dam operators reported a failure of Archusa Dam, causing flash flooding downstream on the creek.

The warning issued by the NWS in Jackson

The low, earthen dam had breached at least once before, in January 1998

