Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Day care worker charged after appearing to kick toddler on video

A day care worker has been fired and charged after video captured the incident.
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Parma Heights Police on Friday confirmed the 59-year-old day care employee accused of kicking a child is facing criminal charges.

The incident happened on July 10 at Play Academy Daycare.

Surveillance video captured the woman, Isabelita Garcia, kicking a 2-year-old boy on the buttocks.

Parma Heights Detective Adam Sloan confirmed Garcia faces charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor endangering children in the Parma Municipal Court.

Isabelita Garcia faces charges after she appears to kick a toddler at the day care where she...
Isabelita Garcia faces charges after she appears to kick a toddler at the day care where she worked, authorities say.(Source: Parma Heights Police Department)

Sloan also confirmed Garcia’s employment at the daycare center, Play Academy, has been terminated.

The boy’s mother said she witnessed the kick.

“I saw him hit another student, so I wanted to see how the teacher would react, she ends up kicking him on his behind so I instantly freaked out,” said the child’s mother, Dailyn Meade.

Meade said the daycare worker was unaware Meade was standing behind her when she kicked her son.

“Instantly she grabbed him and started rubbing him and then begged me not to call the cops because she didn’t want to lose her job,” Meade said.

Police said they began their investigation immediately after they received a call from Meade and officers went to the daycare and spoke to all persons involved.

According to police, the child did not appear injured and did not need medical attention when officers were on the scene.

Meade has pulled her child from the day care.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover
Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene

Latest News

Country singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat...
Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion
GOP presidential candidates take aim at each other as race heats up
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in hit to global food security
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial