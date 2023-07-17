Win Stuff
Dangerously hot all this week

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 7/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid. Highs will top out into the upper 90s with heat indices as high as 110°. It will be important for those working outside to take multiple breaks and to stay hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The “heat bubble” will remain parked just to our west, keeping us very hot through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to 100°. Heat indices will be as high as 110°.

We’ll finally get some relief this weekend when the “heat bubble” breaks down, allowing a front to swing through the area. This will give us scattered thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop back into the low 90s.

Tropical Update 7/17/23
