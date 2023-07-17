Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 60 on I-59, near the US-11 exit, between a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. Soon after, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that livestock were on both roadways, causing delays on the northbound lanes of US-11 and closing the southbound lanes of I-59.

One individual died in the accident, but no other injuries have been reported.

Initially, southbound traffic on I-59 and northbound traffic on US-11 were both closed as law enforcement worked to round up the cows.

MDOT traffic cams show that traffic has returned to normal on US-11.

HPD, however, said the southbound lanes on I-59 remain closed. They said drivers traveling in that direction should plan for significant delays or make alternative travel plans until the scene is cleared.

A small herd of cattle caused a traffic jam and at least one accident on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
A small herd of cattle caused a traffic jam and at least one accident on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

This is still an active scene, and WDAM will update this story as more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond
One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
Sadie Perkins of Lamar County was named Mississippi's 2024 'Distinguished Young Woman' Saturday...
Lamar County woman named Mississippi’s 2024 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’

Latest News

All in a day's work
Forrest County deputies bring home Clyde the Camel safely
Pine Belt musicians honoring late drummer Sunday
New Miss Hospitality ready to roll
Newly-minted Miss Hospitality ready to take reins
Young woman from Lamar County selected Mississippi's 2024 'Distinguished Young Woman'