Cows cause chaos for morning drivers on I-59 and US-11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A small herd of cattle caused a traffic jam and at least one accident on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.

According to dispatch calls, the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 60 on I-59. Soon after, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported that livestock were on both roadways, causing delays on the northbound lanes of US-11 and closing the southbound lanes of I-59.

MODT urged drivers to use caution while passing through the area, as multiple law enforcement agencies are working to round up the cattle.

This is still an active scene, and WDAM will update this story as more information becomes available.

