‘Christmas in July:’ Wal-Mart Foundation makes donation for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ program

(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said, “It felt a little like Christmas in July this weekend when the Wal-Mart Foundation made a donation to one of our favorite annual events.”

The sheriff’s office said the Wal-Mart Foundation added $2,500 to the fund for Shop with the Sheriff, which takes place in December.

“We are very excited to receive this donation and appreciative to Walmart for their support of our community,” said Forrest Sheriff Charlie Sims.”Walmart has been a great partner in our ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ program to help bring Christmas to families in our county.”

All funds for this program are administered through and by the Pine Belt Foundation.

For more information, you can visit www.pinebeltfoundation.org.

