Brewsky’s hosts inaugural ‘NikoPalooza’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of local musicians gathered at Brewsky’s in Hattiesburg Sunday to perform at the inaugurall NikoPalooza, a fundraising event put together by Niko’s Music Mission.

The mission was created in honor of local drummer, Niko Everette, who passed away last July, and provides assistance to local musicians in need.

“We had a celebration of life here for him at Brewsky’s, and we saw the amount of people (who) came together,” said Nathan Rogers, Niko’s Music Mission secretary. “It just touches you like...we’ve gotta build off of this. We’ve got to keep his name going because he meant so much to everybody.”

Friends and family say Everette, best known as a member of rock band, Whiskey Kiss, always was looking for ways to support his fellow musicians.

“Nick (Niko) had a way of uplifting people around him,” said Everette’s father, Anthony Everette. “We just want to help him, with God’s help, continue to uplift the music community here in Hattiesburg because it meant so much to him and so much to us.”

Everette’s family and friends said they’re thankful for the support the community has shown the mission and hopes to continue to keep his memory and music alive.

