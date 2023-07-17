Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Brewsky’s hosts inaugural ‘NikoPalooza’

The event raised funds to assist local musicians in need.
The event raised funds to assist local musicians in need.(Anthony Everette Photography/Niko Everette/Facebook)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of local musicians gathered at Brewsky’s in Hattiesburg Sunday to perform at the inaugurall NikoPalooza, a fundraising event put together by Niko’s Music Mission.

The mission was created in honor of local drummer, Niko Everette, who passed away last July, and provides assistance to local musicians in need.

“We had a celebration of life here for him at Brewsky’s, and we saw the amount of people (who) came together,” said Nathan Rogers, Niko’s Music Mission secretary. “It just touches you like...we’ve gotta build off of this. We’ve got to keep his name going because he meant so much to everybody.”

Friends and family say Everette, best known as a member of rock band, Whiskey Kiss, always was looking for ways to support his fellow musicians.

“Nick (Niko) had a way of uplifting people around him,” said Everette’s father, Anthony Everette. “We just want to help him, with God’s help, continue to uplift the music community here in Hattiesburg because it meant so much to him and so much to us.”

Everette’s family and friends said they’re thankful for the support the community has shown the mission and hopes to continue to keep his memory and music alive.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
.Murder suspect caught on MDOC cameras
Murder suspect arrested after being caught on MDOC cameras
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene
-
UPDATE: Jones County suspect arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting
One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover

Latest News

4 people suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over in Jones...
Major injuries avoided in pair of Jones County crashes Saturday
Sadie Perkins of Lamar County was named Mississippi's 2024 'Distinguished Young Woman' Saturday...
Lamar County woman named Mississippi’s 2024 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’
Laurel church celebrates community
Driver suffers 'significant injuries' after Jones County rollover