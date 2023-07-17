Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenage boy is dead after an accident at a local chicken plant.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on July 14 at the Mar-Jac Poultry MS LLC’s Hattiesburg poultry processing plant on James Street. According to a press release from the company, an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained in the accident.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the employee as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg and said he died on the scene. The teen’s name is being withheld at this time due to his age and ongoing investigations. However, Klem said his family had been notified.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

In the company’s press release, Mar-Jac Complex Manager Joe Colee said the company sent condolences to the teen’s family and friends.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and safety is our number one priority,” said Colee. “We strive daily to work as safely as possible and are truly devastated whenever an employee is injured.”

Mar-Jac Poultry said they have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office and are cooperating in investigating the incident.

“Any issues identified in the investigation will be corrected immediately,” reads the press release.

This is not the first time Mar-Jac Poultry has had a fatal accident at their Hattiesburg processing plant. In 2020, two men were killed in separate accidents just six months apart - 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto and 48-year-old Bobby Butler.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said the Wal-Mart Foundation added $2,500 to the fund for Shop with the...
‘Christmas in July:’ Wal-Mart Foundation makes donation for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ program
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is “calling on all adventures and travelers” to...
New Hattiesburg Passport Program introduced for tourism attractions
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg