07/17 Ryan’s “Slightly Misty” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No weather-related issues for your morning forecast in the area as we head into another fairly typical summer day. There is however a Flash Flood Warning for the area of Clarke County from Quitman to just south of De Soto along the Chickaswhay River. This is due to a dam bursting, which may cause fast, dangerous flooding, so be extra cautious if travelling in this area today.

As far as your day goes, it’s looking rather “boring.” It’ll be hot, but only a degree or so north of average with a high of 93 today. There will undoubtedly be a few showers, but expecting fewer than we saw over the weekend, which was already pretty few and fair between. Daily rain chance is generously at 20% for today, with only a few hours from lunchtime sunset bringing anything higher than an off-chance. The lack of widespread afternoon showers means more sun and less rain-cooled air in the area, meaning temperatures will trend upwards this week as the rain dries up. Not expecting a drop from Tuesday through Friday afternoon, as highs climb to around 100 by the middle of the week. We’ll then start cooling slightly, with much more noticeable cooling by the weekend as rain creeps in. We’ll cool as low as the upper 80s during this wet period, but another round of potentially dangerous heat starts inching towards as again as the middle of next week rolls around.

