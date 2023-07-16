The Pine Belt continues to be hot, hot, hot

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday everyone!

Saturday was a hot day across the Pine Belt and we see no let up in sight at the present time.]

Heat advisories have been posted for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks and make sure you drink plenty of fluids as well.

Overnight lows Saturday will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday is looking hot with showers and thunderstorms, with some rain heavy at times.

Look for high temperatures Sunday in the 90s before the rain comes.

