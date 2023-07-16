One injured after officer-involved shooting in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Natchez Sunday morning.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near 564 Old Highway 84.

MBI says that deputies were responding to a call for service when a subject began opening fire toward Adams County officers.

The subject received “significant injuries” and was taken to a local hospital. No deputies were injured.

MBI is investigating the shooting. The identity of the subject has not been revealed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.