Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

New Miss Hospitality to be crowned Saturday night

The Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition will take place at the Saenger Theater in...
The Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition will take place at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.(WTOK)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Saturday night, a new Miss Hospitality will be crowned.

The final portion of the competition began at 8 p.m.

Program Director Kristen Brock said its been a pleasure to host the 41 contestants from across the state.

“We’re just excited to have them here, have them experience the hospitality that Hattiesburg is known for and be able to showcase their hospitality across the state of Mississippi,” Brock said.

The competition also hosted 41 Little Miss Hospitality contestants, ages 6 to 10, who participated in a mentorship program with the older contestants and had their chance to shine in the show Saturday night.

Though only one will be crowned Miss Hospitality, each contestant’s mission is to still represent the Magnolia state in the best way possible.

“All 41 of our contestants are committed to making Mississippi a better place,” Brock said. “They want to see tourism and economic development thrive in Mississippi, but most importantly, they want to keep their talent in Mississippi.”

The competition will also be awarding one contestant the Miss Hospitality Spirit Award for making the week-long experience a pleasurable and memorable one.

The crowning will take place at around 10 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
UPDATE: Jones County suspect arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
.Murder suspect caught on MDOC cameras
Murder suspect arrested after being caught on MDOC cameras
The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a single-vehicle rollover...
Driver injured Saturday afternoon in Jones County rollover
Church celebrates community.
Laurel church gives back to the community
Church celebrates community.
Church gives back to community
Pine Belt weather to continue to be hot, hot, hot
The Pine Belt continues to be hot, hot, hot