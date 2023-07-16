Missing George County woman found safely

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two days after she disappeared, 77-year-old Myrtle Waltman rode out of the woods of George County and into the arms of loved ones and rescuers who have been desperately searching for her.

Waltman was last seen Friday afternoon. Officials said she walked away from her front porch at a private nursing home in the Vestry community. The search for her covered six-square-miles around the home.

First responders checked her out at the scene, and said she was in fair condition. She was then taken to George Regional Hospital for a full evaluation.

George County EMA Director Brian Henderson said many people participated in the search for Waltman, including the George County Sheriff’s Office, George County EMA, Search and Rescue, MEMA, State Task Force Three, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, Gulf Coast Search and Rescue, Jackson County K-9 team, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

