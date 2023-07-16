Laurel church gives back to the community

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, food, community...

Time Is Now Church In Christ in Laurel dedicated a day to serving the community one plate at a time.

“I think that when you begin to help people, it fills the mission of our church, because giving is a part of the ministry, giving is a part of what God calls for us to do,” Pastor Derrick Barber said. “You want to fulfill the will of the Lord,”

The church celebrated its 10th anniversary and wanted to do something special for its community. The event featured a family-friendly atmosphere, games and inflatables for the kids.

“It’s a blessing and I thank god that we are sharing with other people, it’s a blessing,” church member Sandra Lindsey said.

Barber says when there’s a need, his church is always there.

“We have people here that are trained to handle a crisis, emergencies, whether its food or if somebody needs assistance with their utilities and things such as that,” Barber said.

The goal of the event was to feed 300 community members and Barber says he hopes they can help more.

“It does us no good to keep it to ourselves,” Barber said. “We want to share the wealth, share the love.”

