Lamar County woman named Mississippi’s 2024 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sadie Perkins, representing Lamar County, was named Mississippi’s 2024 Distinguished Young Woman.

Perkins was announced the winner Saturday night at the conclusion of the Distinguished Young Women program at the Evangel Temple in Meridian.

Perkins, who also received overall preliminary awards for fitness and talent, will represent Mississippi in the national competition in June 2024 in Mobile, Ala.

She said best part of the DYW program was the support she felt she received from her fellow participants.

“They’re just all amazing and hilarious girls,” Perkins said. “This is the most supportive group of girls. Everyone said it: ‘‘The most supportive group of girls we’ve ever had.’’ and I am so thankful to be in this Class of 2024″

Perkins offered a bit of advice for any considering coming into the DYW program.

“I would tell them that it doesn’t matter,” Perkins said. “Scholastics, you don’t have to have a 36 (test score), you don’t have to be a valedictorian to do this program.

“Everyone can earn something from it and can be a better person from it.”

