Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond

Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was denied bond Sunday afternoon after being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her alleged boyfriend.

Cynthia Barnett, 51, Soso, will remain in custody after bond was denied her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Barnett was arrested Friday evening and charged in the fatal shooting of 54-year-ol Wilson Earl Myrick.

Barnett reportedly was Myrick’s girlfriend,

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a mobile home on Azzie Pitts Road in the Matthews community after a co-worker went to check on Myrick when he failed to show up for work.

Myrick’s body was discovered outside the home.

