Jackson State, T.C. Taylor land 3-star commitment from Texas QB

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First-year Jackson State football head coach T.C. Taylor earned a big commitment from a three-star, 6A Texas quarterback to add to his already impressive quarterback room.

Coach Taylor will have to facilitate an intense QB1 battle this fall between Virginia Tech graduate transfer Jason Brown, Louisiana transfer and former Ridgeland High School phenom Zy McDonald, and Holmes Community College transfer Phillip Short heading into the 2023 season.

Three-star QB Ethan Terrell out of Lewisville High School announced his commitment to Thee JSU Tigers Saturday on Twitter. He is a part of the class of 2024.

According to BlueBloods, Terrell was named the Texas District 6-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2021.

The 6′2″ QB prospect will play his last year of high school football this upcoming season.

