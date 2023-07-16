Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

Win Stuff
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the low 70′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening hours, some could possibly be severe.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon hours. There is a 30% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s across the area. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the high 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain in the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70′s across the Pine Belt.

