Ellis Club holds Market on Court event(WDAM)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Ellis Club held its Market on Court event Saturday afternoon.

The idea: To bring the community of Ellisville together for a fun afternoon downtown.

The streets were lined with vendors and food trucks. There were also activities for kids.

The Ellis Club said Saturday’s event was a way to raise money to put funds back into the city.

“Also, just trying to bring a sense of community to Ellisville and really make sure that everyone that’s from Ellisville is proud of Ellisville and that we have things going for the families there,” said Allison Meyer, Market on Court committee co-chair of for the Ellis Club

The next Market on Court event is Aug. 19.

