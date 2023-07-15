Win Stuff
Thousands enjoy family fun at the 45th Mississippi Watermelon Festival

Organizers say more than 5,000 people visit Mize for the Mississippi Watermelon Festival each year.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited the town of Mize this weekend for live music, lots of activities for kids and all the watermelon one could eat.

It was all part of the 45th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival.

“Everybody here is a volunteer, (and ) all the proceeds from this event go to the Mize Volunteer Fire Department,” said Terresa Stewart, festival director/assistant chief of the Mize Volunteer Fire Department. “Everything (outfitting a VFD) is expensive and we’re saving toward a truck and some turnout gear.”

Festival events began Friday afternoon and continued all day Saturday with a car show and a watermelon-eating contest.

Dozens of food and arts and crafts vendors also were at hand, selling home-cooked and home-made products.

Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was among those who visited the festival Saturday.

“It’s no mistake these festivals are highlighting something good to eat and if it’s worth growing, if it’s worth raising, we do it better than anybody else right here in the great state of Mississippi,” Gipson said. “So. blueberry is now the official state fruit, but we still love our watermelons.”

The event wrapped up with a live concert Saturday night by Nashville recording artist Tyler Booth.

