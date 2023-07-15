Louin residents waiting for federal aid for storm recovery

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been nearly one month since an EF3 tornado devastated the town of Louin in Jasper County.

Community members still are working toward recovery efforts, despite the recent rainfall delaying cleanup.

Volunteer Minnie Ross at Community Center Baptist Church said she has seen some progress.

“We’ve been volunteering from day one, trying to do our job to the neighborhood just like everyone else who has been coming in,” Ross said. “Oh, they have been wonderful to the community. Churches, and companies and businesses.

“But we are still sitting around now, trying to see if everything is being finished up and how they are cleaning.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced this week that no federal assistance was available yet for those impacted by the storm.

However, many Louin residents are left wondering when assistance will become available.

Ross said Louin needs federal aid.

“We have a need,” Ross said. “When you have a need, like this, we need you to meet the need of the people and we need it met now.

“Everybody has a need with everything that’s going on, but hey, we’re here.”

Many families remain displaced from their homes, living with relatives or in hotel rooms.

While the community continues to receive donations, those affected by the tornado said they are hoping the rebuliding process will start soon.

Volunteer Lena Pharrell with Community Center Baptist Church said people are ready to get back in their homes.

“Elderly people (who)t lost everything, they want their homes back,” Pharrell said. “Money and all of this is fine, but when you don’t have anywhere to stay, that’s sad and it’s a hurting feeling.”

The state’s deadline for requesting federal assistance for the June 2023 tornadoes is July 20.

