Jones County VFDs log a fiery Friday night

From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of structure fires Friday night kept a number of Jones County volunteer fire departments jumping.

About 9 pm Friday night, M & M, Glade, Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 17 Nowell Road in the Myrick community.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a metal, wood and brick home with the kitchen and living room heavily involved in flames.

The home sustained heavy damage in the incident.

While that structure fire was an active fire scene, another structure fire was reported at 1770 Township Road shortly after 10 pm.

Some firefighters left the Nowell Road fire and responded to Township, along with Ovett and Calhoun volunteer departments and units from the Wayne County Fire Department providing mutual aid.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large camper in flames, including propane tanks that were venting pressure.

A 2nd fire in Jones County Friday night completely destroyed a camper off Township Road. (Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

The camper suffered catastrophic damage.

No injuries were reported at either site.

