Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones County VFDs log a fiery Friday night

A home in the Myrick community suffered 'heavy' damage' during a Friday night fire.
A home in the Myrick community suffered 'heavy' damage' during a Friday night fire.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of structure fires Friday night kept a number of Jones County volunteer fire departments jumping.

About 9 pm Friday night, M & M, Glade, Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 17 Nowell Road in the Myrick community.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a metal, wood and brick home with the kitchen and living room heavily involved in flames.

The home sustained heavy damage in the incident.

While that structure fire was an active fire scene, another structure fire was reported at 1770 Township Road shortly after 10 pm. 

Some firefighters left the Nowell Road fire and responded to Township, along with Ovett and Calhoun volunteer departments and units from the Wayne County Fire Department providing mutual aid.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large camper in flames, including propane tanks that were venting pressure.

A 2nd fire in Jones County Friday night completely destroyed a camper off Township Road.
A 2nd fire in Jones County Friday night completely destroyed a camper off Township Road.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

The camper suffered catastrophic damage.

No injuries were reported at either site.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
UPDATE: Jones County suspect arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
.Murder suspect caught on MDOC cameras
Murder suspect arrested after being caught on MDOC cameras
The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Devastation on County Road 16 in Louin after June's EF3 tornado hit the Jasper County community.
Louin residents waiting for federal aid for storm recovery
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene
6pm headlines 7/14
The Columbia School District is beginning a $20 million restoration of the historic Columbia...
Columbia Schools constructing athletic fields, expanding social/emotional learning in 2023-24