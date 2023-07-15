Hot and humid all this weekend

This evening will be partly cloudy. Any storms remaining should fade away after 9pm. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices as high as 110°. Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will be hot and sticky with highs in the id 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Next week will be hotter as the “heat bubble” slides towards the southeast. Highs will top out into the upper 90s for most of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny.

