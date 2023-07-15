Columbia Schools constructing athletic fields, expanding social/emotional learning in 2023-24

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia School District will have a busy upcoming school year with new building projects for athletics and the historic Columbia High School and a new program to help build up the social and emotional well-being of students.

Baseball and softball players will be playing in new facilities in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The district is spending $3 million to construct a new baseball and softball complex around the existing fields.

The project should be completed by January of 2024.

“It’s not your typical, metal bleachers type baseball-softball field,” said Jason Harris, superintendent of the Columbia School District.

“It will be unique. I think it will one that probably no one in Mississippi has, so we’re very excited about that.”

This academic year, the CSD is also beginning a major renovation of Columbia High School, which was built in 1937.

That is a $20 million project that starts this fall and could take nearly one decade to complete.

“As the architect says, you’ve got to start from the top and work your way down, so we’ll be starting with a new roof and some projects working on the windows,” Harris said.

“We’re again, starting this process to restore it back to hopefully, what it looked like in its original state.”

the CSD this year will also implement the second year of a social and emotional learning program developed at Yale University.

It’s called RULER.

Last year, school district staff were introduced to the program.

This year, it will be used for the first time with students in all grades.

“Part of RULER is activating your best self, so that’s something we hope to teach kids, because we have to come to work everyday and do our job to the best of our abilities and even when things are going on at home or outside of work, you still have to activate your best self, so we know that kids need those same skills,” said Audrey Ward, behavioral specialist for the Columbia School District.

RULER is an acronym for Recognizing, Understanding, Labeling, Expressing and Regulating.

There are about 1,700 students in the Columbia School District.

They return to class on July 27.

