Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
UPDATE: Jones County suspect arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.
The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
.Murder suspect caught on MDOC cameras
Murder suspect arrested after being caught on MDOC cameras
Firefighters discovered a single family, wood framed home, with heavy smoke showing from the...
Forrest County home all but destroyed in Thursday morning fire

Latest News

Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
FILE PHOTO - Authorities said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban the suspect initially fled in...
Amber Alert canceled for baby who was allegedly abducted by 38-year-old in Ohio