3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene

One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Office

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 49 in Stone County left one dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 49 and Beaver Dam Road.

According to MHP’s initial investigation, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 24-year-old Erica Ballard of Biloxi was travelling south on U.S. 49 when it collided with a 1993 Volkswagen van driven by 53-year-old Michael Shaffer of Gulfport.

Shaffer’s van was being towed by a 2006 Chevrolet Express van, driven by 55-year-old Vincent Montgomery of Gulfport.

The Chevrolet/Volkswagen van were traveling east from Beaver Dam Road onto U.S. 49 when it was struck.

MHP said Shaffer suffered fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

