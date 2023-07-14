Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart says it is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment for those living with sensory disabilities.

The retail giant said its stores across the country will offer a quieter and more enjoyable shopping experience while helping get children ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” a spokesperson for the store shared.

The sensory-friendly shopping hours will take place on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the stores will have dimmed lights without music playing or moving images on screens.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t return until after Labor Day, the sensory-friendly shopping hours will start on July 22.

More on Walmart’s back-to-school specials can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
-
Reports: Man shot, killed in Jones Co. community, investigation ongoing
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Summer Trade Days Are Here at Hattiesburg Cars!
A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.
Ellisville home suffers significant damage after grease fire spreads from kitchen

Latest News

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it
Sustainability Station
Sustainability stations installed permanently at the Hattiesburg Zoo
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects