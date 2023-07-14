Win Stuff
Suspect wanted in Yazoo City shooting death arrested in Texas

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A second suspect wanted in connection with a June 18 shooting in Yazoo City has been captured in Texas.

On Thursday, authorities in a Texas city arrested Kerrill Ross on charges stemming from last month’s shooting death of Richard Baker.

According to Yazoo Police Capt. Patrick Jaco, a tip led to Ross’ arrest.

He is expected to be extradited back to Yazoo City after clearing up possible charges with the arresting agency, Jaco, who is serving as interim chief, said.

Baker was killed on June 18 in front of Yazoo City Hall.

Mills was arrested in Texas in connection with a recent shooting in Yazoo City.
Mills was arrested in Texas in connection with a recent shooting in Yazoo City.(Yazoo City Police Dept.)

Corbin Mills, another suspect in the case, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mills already had his initial court appearance.

