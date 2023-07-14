JCSD warning residents of ongoing phone scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about an ongoing scam call in the area.

JCSD said the scammer reportedly identifies himself as JCSD Sgt. Jason Anderson and advises the receiver that they have contempt of court warrants. The scammer tells the resident they will be arrested if they don’t get a money order.

The sheriff’s department said this is a scam, and residents should just hang up on the scammer.

