Reports: Man shot, killed in Jones Co. community, investigation ongoing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible homicide in the Matthews community.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth, the deceased has been identified as Wilson Earl Myrick, approximately 54 years old, of Jones County. The next of kin has been notified.

Hollingsworth said the body will be sent for an autopsy.

JCSD responded to calls at a mobile home on Azzie Pitts Road around 6:30 a.m. after the man living there didn’t show up for work and a co-worker went to check on him. When deputies arrived at the home, they discovered a body.

The sheriff’s department says that Myrick was reportedly shot and killed at the scene.

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jones County Coroner were en route to the scene early Friday morning.

The incident is under investigation, but the JCSD said it is considered “suspicious activity.”

“This is an active investigation utilizing MBI and Captial Police Crime Scene Unit personnel and assets to support and supplement our personnel and resources,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The sheriff’s department said the following units and individuals also responded to the scene:

Shady Grove Fire & Rescue

EMServ Ambulance Service

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson

Capitol Police Department - Crime Scene Unit

