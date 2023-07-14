One-Tank Trip: Natchez, ‘The River City’

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer vacation is nearing an end for the kids, but there’s still plenty of time for one, last adventure.

On this one-tank trip, we take you to the oldest town on the Mississippi River, the City of Natchez, where progress and preservation go hand-in-hand.

From its beautiful antebellum homes to the 200-plus-year-old Under-the-Hill-Saloon, Natchez and its authentic history is waiting.

Arguably, the most popular attraction of the Gem by the River is the Under-the-Hill Saloon, enticing river pirates, gamblers and travelers of tomorrow, reflecting on days gone by.

I“A lot of the stuff that we have in our building has been given to us by customers and friends,” owner Andre Farish said. “People who would rather have these items out on display rather than in a closet somewhere hidden.

“And we like to display a lot of interesting artifacts. It’s as much a museum as it is a saloon

Before leaving, don’t forget to indulge in one of the saloon’s longest rituals: tacking a dollar bill to the ceiling.

The next stop was the Longwood Mansion. which stands just a 10-minute drive from the saloon.

Natchez is known for its antebellum homes., and in this case, known for one that never was completed

A national historic landmark, the Longwood Mansion still stands unfinished thanks to the Civil War.

Mr. Samuel Sloane, the home’s architect, tried to make his creation as cool as possible in the summer, so several design tricks were incorporated.

The walls are very thicks and the floor is 25-inches thick. The sides have those large openings and all those line up. There are no hallways in the house, creating maximum cross ventilation.

But the most important cooling feature was an air shaft that runs right up the middle of the house, from the ground floor up to the observatory, five floors up.

Artifacts remain, including the very tools left untouched from 1861, when the Civil War began.

When exploring Natchez, make sure to pack a good pair of walking shoes.

The Natchez City Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, established in 1822, and is home to the famous “The Turning Angel,” which seems to watch people as they pass by.

This storied statue, dates back to 1908, where an explosion at Natchez Drug Company destroyed the entire business and killed 12 people.

A three-hour stroll makes the stop unforgettable with its mysterious tales of the dearly departed.

Today’s trip was only 144 miles from Hattiesburg to Natchez.

