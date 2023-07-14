New agreement allows some PRCC students to live in WCU residence halls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students attending the Forrest County Center of Pearl River Community College can’t live on campus, because there is no student housing.

But, thanks to nearby William Carey University, those students will now have a place to stay that’s close to their classes.

“It will allow Pearl River to recruit more students because there’s no housing on this campus here and we’ve been looking for ways to maximize our dorm space at William Carey,” WCU President Ben Burnett. “We’re only a mile from (the PRCC) campus.”

Thursday, PRCC and WCU signed an agreement to allow students who attend PRCC in Hattiesburg to live in residence halls at WCU as space permits.

The agreement goes into effect this fall.

WCU expects to initially house up to about two dozen students from PRCC.

“We’re also starting to attract students from around the area, where driving is not an option, so if we can’t provide them a place to live, then ultimately, they don’t come to Pearl River Community College,” said PRCC president Adam Breerwood.

The agreement also allows PRCC students to sign up for meal plans at WCU.

