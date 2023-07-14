Murder suspect arrested after being caught on MDOC cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - United States Marshals stormed a house in Jackson early Tuesday morning, arresting 31-year-old murder suspect Brandon Pugh.

Pugh is accused of wounding a 14-year-old Hinds County teenager in a drive-by shooting on May 28. The victim died six days later. Pugh remained on the run for a month.

Pugh was identified by law enforcement on July 6 after surveillance video at an MDOC prison showed Pugh throwing six packages of contraband over a fence.

At 1:40 a.m., Pugh walked onto the grounds of Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County and threw packages of cellphones and chargers over a 30-foot perimeter fence.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald and Walnut Grove Superintendent Brady Sistrunk said the video showed Pugh, a convicted felon, drawing a handgun.

“That could be a felony by itself,” said McDonald. “Last year, we installed 900 high-definition cameras at MDOC facilities, so we record 24-hours-a-day inside and outside the prisons. That video now becomes evidence.”

Two women suspected accomplices were arrested by Walnut Grove Police outside the prison. Law enforcement later identified one as a convicted felon and both were charged with possession of drugs.

In addition to the Hinds County murder charge, Pugh also faces other charges including firing into a home and attempting to smuggle into a prison facility.

The suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

