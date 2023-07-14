Mount Olive’s Reynolds Museum remains closed after storm damage

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum dedicated to the life and career of country music musician and Mount Olive native Billy Ray Reynolds remains closed, after the building housing the museum was damaged in a storm a few weeks ago.

The Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum had to shut down after a June 16 storm took the roof off the building housing the museum.

Luckily, no museum artifacts were damaged.

The artifacts have been moved into storage and a temporary roof is now on the building.

The building’s co-owner hopes the museum can be reopened soon.

“We’re still dealing with the insurance company right now,” said co-owner Sandra Boyd. “We have a couple of people we have contacted about doing the renovation work on it. We have a heart for the building and we just have a heart for bringing it back to be a museum again.

“We’re just hoping we’ll be able to do that.”

Billy Ray Reynolds spent four decades working in the country music industry.

He retired to Mount Olive and died in 2019 at the age of 79.

