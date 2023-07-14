Win Stuff
Marion County arrest man on old, new drug-related charges

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on new and old drug charges.
Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on new and old drug charges.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Department

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested on new and outstanding drug charges following a Wednesday traffic sop.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Davis Harris was pulled over by Columbia Police Department officers on Mississippi 198 near Sumrall Road.

After deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived, a search was conducted and Harris was found in possession of multiple plastic bags of methamphetamine and digital scales. MCSO said.

MCSO also said Harries Harris also was wanted on an active county warrant for sale/transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

The suspect was transported to the Marion County Jail.

