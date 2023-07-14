Win Stuff
Lawsuit in alleged water contamination slated to be heard April 2024

Tanks, other items removed Thursday from alleged contamination site.
Tanks, other items removed Thursday from alleged contamination site.
By Michael Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 cameras were rolling Thursday as several tanks were removed from a property on Wansley Road in Laurel.

Marlan Baucum has been fighting several legal battles for more than a decade.

His wife is battling esophageal cancer that family members said they believe is a result of actions at the disposal site.

A trial date for the Jones County case is set for April 2024 against multiple defendants.

The Baucum family lawyer, Mike Simmons, said Thursday action was not part of a cleanup.

“The new owner and the new operator of the well made the decision to plug and abandon the well,” Simmons said “That signifies the well will never be used again for diapositive oil field wastewater.”

After several items were removed Thursday, more soil testing will be done Monday.

