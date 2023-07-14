Laurel receives grant for road projects

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is preparing for major road work after receiving the largest grant in the city’s history.

City workers will use nearly $25 million to repair sewage and water lines and fix drainage issues in frequently-flooded areas

Mayor Johnny Magee said the project will span about two miles and fix part of the city’s ongoing traffic issues.

“I remember so many times that we would pave a street and not do anything about the water and the sewer underneath,” he said. “And three months later, you have a sewer collapse or a water leak. Then, you have to dig into this brand new street.”

Magee says that the city also will use part of the grant to install another roundabout near Sawmill Square.

