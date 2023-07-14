Investigation opens in possible homicide in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Deputies are investigating a possible homicide in the Shady Grove community.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls at a mobile home on Azzie Road around 6:30 a.m. after the man living there didn’t show up for work and a co-worker went to check on him. When deputies arrived at the home, they discovered a body.

Jones County Deputies are investigating a possible homicide in the Shady Grove community. (WDAM)

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jones County Coroner were en route to the scene early Friday morning.

The incident is under investigation, but the JCSD said it is considered “suspicious activity.”

The sheriff’s department said the following units and individuals also responded to the scene:

Shady Grove Fire & Rescue

EMServ Ambulance Service

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.